200,000 Shares in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Krispy Kreme at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNUT stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

