200,000 Shares in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PowerSchool as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $178,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWSC. Barclays dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of PWSC opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.79. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

