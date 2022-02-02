2,200,000 Shares in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) Bought by SB Management Ltd

SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,258,000. SomaLogic makes up approximately 2.8% of SB Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SB Management Ltd owned approximately 6.38% of SomaLogic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,246. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50. SomaLogic Inc has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLGC shares. Cowen started coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

SomaLogic Profile

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

