225,313 Shares in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 225,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $750,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,932,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DALS opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

