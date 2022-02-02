25,604 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

ILCV opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $71.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83.

