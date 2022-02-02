26,276 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,276 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,061,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 935,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 875,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 4,541.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 788,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after acquiring an additional 771,809 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after acquiring an additional 718,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,673,000 after buying an additional 533,110 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

