2,681,782 Shares in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,681,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,592,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.45% of Markforged at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Markforged by 193.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth about $6,643,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth about $3,558,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,962 in the last three months.

MKFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markforged presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

