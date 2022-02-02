$298.15 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will report sales of $298.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.25 million and the lowest is $271.80 million. Trex posted sales of $228.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Trex stock opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. Trex has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.55.

In other Trex news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.