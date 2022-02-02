2U (TWOU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect 2U to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. 2U has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 2U stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 448.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in 2U were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.