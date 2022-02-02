2U (TWOU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect 2U to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. 2U has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in 2U stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 448.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in 2U were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
