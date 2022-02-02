$3.04 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce $3.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 million. Curis reported sales of $3.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $10.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.20 million, with estimates ranging from $10.48 million to $12.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Curis has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,382,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Curis by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after buying an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Curis by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 187,202 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

