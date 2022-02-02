$30.54 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report sales of $30.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.40 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $26.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $130.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.20 million to $132.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $149.60 million, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $153.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.88%.

BWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 325,562 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth $3,643,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,551 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 72,017 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

