$33.91 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report sales of $33.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.58 million to $35.23 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $20.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $108.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. cut their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 594,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $47.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

