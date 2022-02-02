36,890 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in PACCAR by 182.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 160,541 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 785.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,143 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 575.9% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.10.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,175 shares of company stock worth $6,591,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

