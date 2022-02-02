37,500 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Advanced Drainage Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.49 and a 52 week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

