3SBio (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Trading Down 19.2%

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) shares were down 19.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 63,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

About 3SBio (OTCMKTS:TRSBF)

3SBio Inc researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; YISAIPU, a tumor necrosis factor for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriasis; EPIAO and SEPO recombinant human erythropoietins to treat anemia; and Cipterbin for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy.

