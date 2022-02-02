$408.51 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will post sales of $408.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.02 million to $424.70 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $269.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 132,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 357,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 520,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

