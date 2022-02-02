$41.65 Million in Sales Expected for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Analysts expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to announce $41.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.96 million and the lowest is $41.50 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted sales of $33.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year sales of $140.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $140.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $189.57 million, with estimates ranging from $184.52 million to $198.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.12 million.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mrva bought 30,000 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $3,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRDY opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

