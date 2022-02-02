41,662 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 175,513 shares of company stock worth $6,441,619 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

