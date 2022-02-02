$47.48 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report $47.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.50 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,081.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $158.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 million to $164.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $241.43 million, with estimates ranging from $197.05 million to $283.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 994,391 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

