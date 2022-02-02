$476.10 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post sales of $476.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.16 million and the lowest is $447.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $186.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.95%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

