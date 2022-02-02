500,000 Shares in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Bought by SB Management Ltd

SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,000. Arqit Quantum comprises approximately 1.0% of SB Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SB Management Ltd owned 0.42% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

NASDAQ:ARQQ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 1,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,776. Arqit Quantum Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $41.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.06.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.