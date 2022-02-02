$558.09 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report sales of $558.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.88 million to $558.40 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $578.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 153.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 62,352 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The GEO Group by 164.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 150,903 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 52,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

GEO opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

