$57.10 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce $57.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.30 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $48.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $254.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.26 million to $255.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $282.41 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

FC stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $663.95 million, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin Covey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

