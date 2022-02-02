$57.10 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce $57.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.30 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $48.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $254.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.26 million to $255.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $282.41 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $285.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

FC stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $663.95 million, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin Covey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.