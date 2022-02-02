623,000 Shares in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 623,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,253,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.78% of ForgeRock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $2,490,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185 in the last 90 days.

FORG opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.02. ForgeRock Inc has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

