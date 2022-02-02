$733.96 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to post $733.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $785.10 million and the lowest is $691.79 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $658.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegheny Technologies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

