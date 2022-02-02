85,000 Shares in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Sight Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $162,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $856,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 214,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $4,807,174.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 311,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,232.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGHT. Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sight Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Sight Sciences Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

