8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGHT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. 1,658,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,091. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 8X8 stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.