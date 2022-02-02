8X8 PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $592,443.83 and approximately $102,650.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002561 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003924 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000259 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.