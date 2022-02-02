91,885 Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 91,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.72%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

