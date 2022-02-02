$948.54 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to report $948.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $919.90 million and the highest is $959.60 million. Terex reported sales of $786.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.65. Terex has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.