98,636 Shares in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Inogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGN. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of INGN opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.