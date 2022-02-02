a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sees Large Volume Increase

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 274,485 shares.The stock last traded at $7.47 and had previously closed at $7.60.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.
The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.