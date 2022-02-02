Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) shares shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAALF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Aareal Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Aareal Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

