Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

ABT opened at $127.20 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.