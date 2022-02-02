Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,938 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $228.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.