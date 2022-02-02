AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.23. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $138.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

