AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,265 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.60. 110,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,394. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $138.30. The company has a market cap of $241.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

