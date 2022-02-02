AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,500 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $136.99. 177,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.23. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $138.30.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

