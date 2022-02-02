AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-14.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.97.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.71.

Shares of ABBV opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $138.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $242.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

