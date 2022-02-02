AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie updated its FY22 guidance to $14.00-14.20 EPS.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.66. The stock had a trading volume of 500,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $138.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

