Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Up 3.5%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.20. 2,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCM. Peel Hunt raised shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abcam has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abcam by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Abcam by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

