Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Up 3.5%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.20. 2,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCM. Peel Hunt raised shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abcam has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95.
Abcam Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCM)
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
