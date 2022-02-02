Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading Up 3.5%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 2,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Several brokerages have commented on ABCM. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abcam by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Abcam by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abcam in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

