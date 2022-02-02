Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Update

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 11,050,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on ASO. UBS Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

