Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 4,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.2336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

