Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,103 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $73,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.48. 13,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,808. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

