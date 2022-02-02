Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68,686 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.2% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Accenture were worth $94,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 34.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 45.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Accenture by 119.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 353,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,228,000 after purchasing an additional 192,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.14. 22,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,808. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock worth $6,973,725. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

