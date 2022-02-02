Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.94% of Accolade worth $138,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 18.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 922,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Accolade by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Accolade by 5.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 488,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,739 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

