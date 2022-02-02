ACoconut 1-Day Volume Reaches $34,342.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a market cap of $348,605.44 and approximately $34,342.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00028868 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.