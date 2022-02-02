Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.42. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 13,121 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $30.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

