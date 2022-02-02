Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Down 12.1% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.78 million and $62,459.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,936.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.63 or 0.07230326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.32 or 0.00293252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.81 or 0.00754833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00070537 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00391249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00243798 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

